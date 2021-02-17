Dunn (ankle) underwent a platelet-rich plasma injection to address discomfort in his right knee, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports. After a two-day rest period, Dunn will resume his rehab from right ankle surgery.

In the midst of recovering from ankle surgery, Dunn seems to have suffered a knee injury. However, it's apparently not serious, and he'll be able to resume his rehab before the end of the week. He continues to be ruled out on a game-to-game basis but will certainly be out Friday against the Celtics.