Dunn and the Hawks have come to terms on a two-year, $10 million deal, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Dunn became an intriguing free agent on the market after the Bulls did not extend him a qualifying offer. Primarily a defensive contributor, he will now presumably provide depth in the Hawks' backcourt. The 26-year-old has struggled with injuries throughout his young career and is coming off a campaign with the Bulls in which he averaged 7.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.6 triples across 24.9 minutes.