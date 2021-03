Dunn (ankle) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk recently suggested that Dunn could make his season debut at some point during Atlanta's ongoing road trip, but he'll remain sidelined for the third game of the eight-game trip. Dunn's next chance to play will come Friday at Golden State, but he likely won't be in line for extended run even if he gains clearance for the weekend.