Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Absent from injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porzingis (rest) is not listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
The stage is set for the star big man to rejoin the fray after missing Sunday's game against the Hornets for rest purposes. Onyeka Okongwu is likely to head back to the bench Tuesday. Porziņgis has averaged 18.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 blocks per tilt in 11 games this season.
More News
-
Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Resting Sunday•
-
Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Explodes for 30 points in win•
-
Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores 16 points in return•
-
Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Available Thursday•
-
Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Out Tuesday•