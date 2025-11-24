Porzingis (rest) is not listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

The stage is set for the star big man to rejoin the fray after missing Sunday's game against the Hornets for rest purposes. Onyeka Okongwu is likely to head back to the bench Tuesday. Porziņgis has averaged 18.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 blocks per tilt in 11 games this season.