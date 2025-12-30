Porzingis (illness) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against Minnesota.

The stage is set for Porzingis to return to the lineup after missing multiple weeks with an illness, which should send Onyeka Okongwu to the bench. The star big man has averaged 19.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 blocks in 25.9 minutes per tilt across 13 games this season.