Porzingis (illness) isn't on the injury report for Monday's game against the Raptors, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Porzingis missed Atlanta's previous game -- the second leg of a back-to-back -- but he'll be good to go Monday. He's appeared in two games since returning from a 10-game absence due to illness, and he's come off the bench and played 17 minutes in both outings. While he'll still be under heavy limitations Monday, he may see an extra minute or two.