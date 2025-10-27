default-cbs-image
Porzingis (illness) is available for Monday's game against the Bulls, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Porzingis had been sidelined for two games with an illness but took part in Monday's morning shootaround and will be available to face the Bulls. The big man was productive in his Hawks debut Wednesday, posting 20 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 26 minutes.

