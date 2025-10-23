Porzingis contributed 20 points (5-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 138-118 loss to the Raptors.

Acquired from Boston in the offseason to take over starting center duties for Atlanta, Porzingis has a strong debut for his new squad, albeit in a losing effort. The 30-year-old has played more than 57 regular-season games in a season only three times in his career, but with the Hawks having Onyeka Okongwu as a more than capable understudy, Porzingis may not see the workload he was accustomed to with the Celtics as Atlanta tries to keep him healthy.