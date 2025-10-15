Porzingis (rest) is expected to be available for Thursday's preseason finale against the Rockets, Caleb Johnson of 92.9 The Game reports.

With ample rest between the preseason finale and the regular-season opener Oct. 22 against the Raptors, Porzingis will get plenty of playing time against Houston. The veteran big man had a bit of a rough outing in his last preseason performance, finishing with five points, one assist and one steal across 12 minutes against the Rockets on Oct. 6.