Porzingis (illness) participated in Monday's morning shootaround, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Porzingis has missed the last two games due to an illness, but it appears as though he's trending in the right direction. Jalen Johnson (ankle) and Zaccharie Risacher (ankle) also participated Monday morning. With the Hawks seemingly getting healthier, Onyeka Okongwu could see his minutes dialed back a bit.