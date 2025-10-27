Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Goes through shootaround
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porzingis (illness) participated in Monday's morning shootaround, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Porzingis has missed the last two games due to an illness, but it appears as though he's trending in the right direction. Jalen Johnson (ankle) and Zaccharie Risacher (ankle) also participated Monday morning. With the Hawks seemingly getting healthier, Onyeka Okongwu could see his minutes dialed back a bit.
