Porzingis (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Porzingis has missed the last two games due to an illness, which now has his status for Monday in question. If he is unable to go, Onyeka Okongwu, Mouhamed Gueye and Asa Newell are expected to see expanded roles.

