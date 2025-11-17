Porzingis (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Porzingis has missed two straight games -- the first for rest and the second after a late addition to the injury report with right knee soreness. The big man has played in nine of the Hawks' 14 contests, averaging 17.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 blocks in 25.8 minutes per game. Onyeka Okongwu has started the past two games in Porzingis' place but is now questionable with a knee injury of his own, leaving Atlanta thin in the frontcourt and potentially putting a heavy workload on Mouhamed Gueye if both are ruled out.