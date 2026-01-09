Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Late addition to injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porzingis is questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets due to left Achilles tendinitis.
Porzingis is a late addition to the injury report Friday, which tends to be an ominous sign. The star big man has come off the bench in four consecutive games, and his possible absence would open up more playing time for Mouhamed Gueye in the frontcourt rotation.
