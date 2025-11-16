Porzingis (knee) has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday's game against Phoenix, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Porzingis was a late addition to the injury report due to right knee soreness and is now in jeopardy of missing his second straight game. The veteran center will likely be a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's tipoff at 8:00 p.m. ET. If Porzingis is ultimately ruled out, Onyeka Okongwu will likely get the starting nod.