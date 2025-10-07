Porzingis went 2-of-6 from the floor and 1-of-4 at the stripe for five points, one assist, one steal and one turnover across 12 minutes in Monday's preseason loss to Houston.

Porzingis also racked up four fouls in his 12 minutes of play and he missed all three of his 3-point attempts, but we wouldn't read too much into the first preseason game of the season. However, it's worth noting that midway through the match, he was sporting some tape on his right wrist that he wasn't wearing at the beginning of the game, so this is worth monitoring, considering KP's injury history.