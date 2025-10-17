Porzingis tallied 23 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block over 28 minutes during Thursday's 133-115 preseason loss to the Rockets.

Porzingis received one more opportunity to prove that he's ready for the regular season, with the coaching staff giving four of the five starters 28 minutes on the court. The big man didn't disappoint in his final tune up, securing a double-double by shooting with efficiency and being a constant presence on the glass. Porzingis and the Hawks will now get a short breather before taking the court for the 2025-26 regular-season opener Wednesday against Toronto.