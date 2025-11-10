Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Off injury report for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porzingis (rest) is off the Hawks' injury report for Monday's game against the Clippers.
Porzingis is set to return to action after missing Saturday's win over the Lakers due to rest purposes. Over his last five outings, the big man has averaged 15.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals in 26.4 minutes per contest.
