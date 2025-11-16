Porzingis (rest) is off the Hawks' injury report for Sunday's game against the Suns, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

After sitting out Thursday's win over Utah -- the second leg of a back-to-back set -- Porzingis is set to return to action Sunday. With the veteran center cleared to play, Onyeka Okongwu is expected to slide back to the bench. Over his last five outings, Porzingis has averaged 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.0 blocks in 26.6 minutes per game.