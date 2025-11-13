default-cbs-image
Porzingis (rest) will not play against the Jazz on Thursday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Thursday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so Porzingis will be held out for maintenance as expected. The big man produced 20 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four assists, three rebounds and three blocks across 26 minutes during Monday's 105-102 win over the Clippers. Look for Onyeka Okongwu to potentially be more involved Thursday.

