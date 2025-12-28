Porzingis (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Oklahoma City but will be considered day-to-day afterward, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Porzingis has missed 12 of Atlanta's last 13 games due to an autonomic condition he has battled since last season. The veteran big man is seemingly on the mend, however, and he's apparently made enough progress that the Hawks are optimistic that he could be back later this week. Once he's cleared to play, Porzingis will likely have his minutes monitored and could come off the bench initially as the Hawks ease him back into action. His return would likely result in a lower minutes ceiling for Onyeka Okongwu, while one of Mouhamed Gueye and Asa Newell could get cut out of the rotation entirely. Porzingis' next chance to play will come Wednesday against Minnesota.