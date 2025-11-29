Porzingis (illness) is out for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Porzingis will miss a second straight game due to an illness, and the lack of availability continues to be an issue with the big man, who's now missed nine of the Hawks' 21 games this season. With Porzingis out, Onyeka Okongwu should draw another start at center.