Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Out with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porzingis has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pistons due to illness.
Porzingis will miss a second a second straight game after being rested Saturday against Washington. His next chance to suit up will arrive Sunday against Philly. Onyeka Okongwu will have a good chance to draw another start in Porzingis' place.
