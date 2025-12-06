Porzingis (illness) racked up 25 points (9-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal over 20 minutes during Friday's 134-133 loss to Denver.

Porzingis returned from a four-game absence due to an illness Friday, though he was deployed off the bench for the first time this season. Still, the veteran big man finished as the team's second-leading scorer, providing 20-plus points for the sixth time across 13 regular-season appearances. He also tied his season-high mark in triples, which he set in the team's season-opening loss to the Raptors on Oct. 22.