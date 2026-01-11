Porzingis (Achilles) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Warriors.

Porzingis missed Friday's blowout win over the Nuggets due to left Achilles tendinitis after playing two games in a row on Jan. 5 and Jan. 7. He'll be a game-time call for this matchup Sunday, but even if he's cleared, it wouldn't be surprising if he's available off the bench in a limited capacity. He's played off the bench in his five appearances since the beginning of December, averaging 13.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.6 blocks per game in that span.