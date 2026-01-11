Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porzingis (Achilles) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Warriors.
Porzingis missed Friday's blowout win over the Nuggets due to left Achilles tendinitis after playing two games in a row on Jan. 5 and Jan. 7. He'll be a game-time call for this matchup Sunday, but even if he's cleared, it wouldn't be surprising if he's available off the bench in a limited capacity. He's played off the bench in his five appearances since the beginning of December, averaging 13.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.6 blocks per game in that span.
More News
-
Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Not playing Friday•
-
Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Late addition to injury report•
-
Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Struggles off bench•
-
Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Cleared to face Raptors•
-
Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Won't play vs. Toronto•
-
Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Shooting woes in win•