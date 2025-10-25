Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Remains out Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porzingis (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Thunder.
Porzingis continues to battle an illness, keeping him sidelined for a second straight game. The team will likely turn to Onyeka Okongwu, Mouhamed Gueye and Asa Newell to help shoulder the load in a shorthanded frontcourt that also won't have Zacchaire Risacher (ankle) and Jalen Johnson (ankle).
More News
-
Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable Saturday•
-
Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Won't play Friday•
-
Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Drains four threes in Atlanta debut•
-
Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Looks sharp in preseason finale•
-
Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Out Monday•