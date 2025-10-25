Porzingis (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Thunder.

Porzingis continues to battle an illness, keeping him sidelined for a second straight game. The team will likely turn to Onyeka Okongwu, Mouhamed Gueye and Asa Newell to help shoulder the load in a shorthanded frontcourt that also won't have Zacchaire Risacher (ankle) and Jalen Johnson (ankle).