Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Ruled out for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porzingis won't play in Saturday's game against Boston due to left Achilles tendinitis, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Porzingis is out for a fifth consecutive contest and holds no definitive timeline for a return. Onyeka Okongwu should continue to dominate the center minutes Saturday, with Mouhamed Gueye helping pick up the slack left behind by Porzingis' absence.
