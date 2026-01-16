default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Porzingis won't play in Saturday's game against Boston due to left Achilles tendinitis, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Porzingis is out for a fifth consecutive contest and holds no definitive timeline for a return. Onyeka Okongwu should continue to dominate the center minutes Saturday, with Mouhamed Gueye helping pick up the slack left behind by Porzingis' absence.

More News