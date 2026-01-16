Porzingis won't play in Saturday's game against Boston due to left Achilles tendinitis, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Porzingis is out for a fifth consecutive contest and holds no definitive timeline for a return. Onyeka Okongwu should continue to dominate the center minutes Saturday, with Mouhamed Gueye helping pick up the slack left behind by Porzingis' absence.