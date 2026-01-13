Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Ruled out for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porzingis (Achilles) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
Porzingis will miss his third consecutive game due to left Achilles tendinitis, and his next opportunity to play will come Thursday against Portland. With the veteran big man sidelined, Mouhamed Gueye and Asa Newell (quadriceps), who is listed as questionable, are candidates for increased playing time.
