Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Ruled out Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porzingis (Achilles) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Warriors.
Porzingis will miss his second consecutive contest due to left Achilles tendinitis. His next opportunity to suit up will come Tuesday against the Lakers. With the veteran center unavailable, Asa Newell and Mouhamed Gueye are candidates for increased minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable to play Sunday•
-
Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Not playing Friday•
-
Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Late addition to injury report•
-
Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Struggles off bench•
-
Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Cleared to face Raptors•
-
Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Won't play vs. Toronto•