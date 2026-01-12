default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Porzingis (Achilles) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Warriors.

Porzingis will miss his second consecutive contest due to left Achilles tendinitis. His next opportunity to suit up will come Tuesday against the Lakers. With the veteran center unavailable, Asa Newell and Mouhamed Gueye are candidates for increased minutes off the bench.

More News