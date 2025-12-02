Porzingis is out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers with an illness, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Networkreports.

Wednesday will be a fourth straight absence for Porzingis, whose next chance to return is the front end of a back-to-back Friday against Denver. Onyeka Okongwu should start at center once again, and he has averaged 18.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.4 steals per tilt in 10 games as a starter this season.