Porzingis chipped in 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 17 minutes during Wednesday's 126-102 victory over the Timberwolves.

Porzingis returned to the court after missing the past 10 games due to an ongoing illness. He wasted little time getting involved, scoring 17 points at better than a point per minute. Given the recent history regarding his health, it is unlikely Porzingis will play heavy minutes any time soon. He should be rostered in all formats, although managers should also be open to selling high, assuming he can remain relatively healthy.