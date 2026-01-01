Porzingis (illness) chipped in 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 17 minutes during Wednesday's 126-102 victory over the Timberwolves.

Porzingis returned to the court after missing the past 10 games due to an ongoing recovery from postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), a disorder of the autonomic nervous system. He wasted little time getting involved, scoring 17 points at better than a point-per-minute clip. Given the recent history regarding his health, Porzingis is likely to be brought along slowly and may not settle back into a 25-to-30-minute role anytime soon. He's still worthy of rostering in nearly every format while he's healthy and available, however.