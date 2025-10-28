Porzingis accumulated 27 points (11-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists over 26 minutes during Monday's 128-123 loss to the Bulls.

Porzingis was hot from the jump in this one, as he scored eight of Atlanta's first 10 points, and his ending tally of 27 points accounted for a season-high. Unfortunately, he didn't bring much else to the box score and the end result was another loss for the Hawks. Onyeka Okongwu returned to the bench with Porzingis active and finished with 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in the five-point loss.