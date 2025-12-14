Porzingis will miss at least the next two weeks of action as he undergoes further evaluations for the illness he's dealing with, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Per Shams Charania of ESPN, Porzingis was diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), last season in Boston. He was able to find a treatment program over the summer that minimized the symptoms and came into the 2025-26 season healthy, but it seems the autonomic condition has flared up on him again. Onyeka Okongwu should continue to start with Porzingis out, and Mouhamed Gueye will be more involved in the rotation. It sounds like the earliest Porzingis could be expected to return would be Dec. 29 versus the Thunder.