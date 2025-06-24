The Celtics traded Porzingis and a second-round pick to the Hawks on Tuesday in a three-team deal that will send Terance Mann and the No. 22 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft to the Nets, while Georges Niang and a second-round pick head to Boston, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After being a key contributor to Boston's title charge in 2023-24, Porzingis played just 42 regular-season games in 2024-25, and an illness made him a relative non-factor in the team's playoff loss to the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. While Porzingis has consistently dealt with injuries throughout his career, he is an elite floor-spacing big man with efficient scoring and premier shot-blocking abilities when healthy. In Atlanta, Porzingis will likely be a prominent pick-and-roll partner with Trae Young and could play alongside either Jalen Johnson or Onyeka Okongwu in the frontcourt. Porzingis is under contract for only one more season.