Porzingis racked up four points (1-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 17 minutes during Friday's 111-99 win over New York.

Porzingis is still seemingly on a minutes restriction following a 10-game absence due to an illness, and he struggled to find his groove in his second game back from the extended absence Friday. The big man delivered his least efficient performance of the season and put up single-digit shot attempts for just the second time across 15 regular-season appearances. With Onyeka Okongwu's high level of play this season, it wouldn't be surprising to see Porzingis remain in a bench role going forward, especially if his health continues to be a concern.