Porzingis contributed 20 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four assists, three rebounds and three blocks across 26 minutes during Monday's 105-102 win over the Clippers.

Porzingis played a key role in Monday's narrow win, recording three or more blocks for the second consecutive game and reaching the 20-point mark for the first time since Oct. 27. The big man continues to thrive at the free-throw line, averaging 10.0 attempts over his past three outings and converting at a 93.3 percent clip.