Porzingis tallied 22 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds and one assist over 22 minutes during the Hawks' 132-113 loss to the Wizards on Tuesday.

Porzingis returned from a one-game absence Tuesday due to rest purposes, and he led the Hawks in scoring while finishing second in rebounds behind Dyson Daniels (nine). Porzingis has missed seven of Atlanta's first 19 games of the regular season, but he has been an important contributor for the Hawks when he's played, particularly in the prolonged absence of Trae Young (knee). In eight games since Nov. 2, Porzingis has averaged 18.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.9 blocks over 27.1 minutes per game, though he's connected on just 27.8 percent of his three-pointers on 4.5 3PA/G over that span.