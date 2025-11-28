Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Won't play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porzingis (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Cavs.
With Porzingis unavailable, Onyeka Okongwu figures to draw another start and there will be more minutes available for Mouhamed Gueye in the second unit. Porzingis' next chance to play will come Sunday against the 76ers.
