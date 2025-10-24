Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Won't play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porzingis is out for Friday's game against the Magic due to flu-like symptoms, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Friday will mark the star big man's first absence of the season. Porzingis has a short turnaround if he wants to suit up for Saturday's tilt against the Thunder. In his absence against Orlando, Onyeka Okongwu should start at center and experience a considerable bump in fantasy value.
