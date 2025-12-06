Porzingis (rest) won't suit up for Saturday's game versus the Wizards, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Porzingis will return to the sidelines for rest purposes on the second leg of a back-to-back set Saturday, which should open up some more minutes for Mouhamed Gueye. Managers can expect Porzingis to return to action Friday against the Pistons.