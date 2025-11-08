Porzingis (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Lakers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Porzingis will miss a game for the third time this season while dealing with an illness. In his absence, the team will likely turn to Onyeka Okongwu, Mouhamed Gueye and N'Faly Dante to fill the void in the frontcourt.