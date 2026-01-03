Porzingis (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Raptors, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Porzingis has come off the bench in each of the Hawks' last two games following a 10-game absence due to an illness, though he was limited to just 17 minutes in each of those contests. He'll be sidelined for Saturday's contest but could be available for Monday's rematch against Toronto. Onyeka Okongwu will continue to serve as the Hawks' starting center, and Mouhamed Gueye and Asa Newell are in line for more minutes off the bench in Porzingis' absence.