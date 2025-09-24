Butler (ankle) signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Hawks on Wednesday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

The undrafted rookie intended to sign a two-way deal with Atlanta following the NBA Draft, though he didn't appear in any Las Vegas Summer League games for the Hawks while recovering from an ankle injury. Butler will now have to test his mettle in training camp for a chance to seize a two-way roster spot. The sharpshooter averaged 11.4 points in 26.0 minutes per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the field and a career-high 39.1 percent shooting from three-point distance over 27 appearances for Kentucky last year.