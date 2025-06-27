Butler is signing a two-way contract with the Hawks, Mark Zeigler of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Butler showed improvement once again during the 2024-25 season, averaging 11.4 points on 49.8 percent shooting from the field while also knocking down a career-high 39.1 percent of his tries from three. He'll face an uphill battle for playing time at the NBA level, likely meaning that he'll spend a good chunk of his rookie season in the G League to continue his development.