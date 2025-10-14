Butler logged 18 points (5-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, five assists and three steals in 37 minutes of Monday's 119-118 preseason win over the Heat.

The Hawks essentially sat out their entire projected rotation for Opening Night on Monday, giving players like Butler an expanded look. Butler is on an Exhibit 10 contract and is likely going to be suiting up for the College Park Skyhawks in the G League, but he likely made a strong impression on the coaching staff Monday.