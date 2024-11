Nance won't start Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

With Dyson Daniels back in action, Nance will shift to his usual reserve role. In two appearances off the bench this season, Nance has averaged 8.5 points, 2.0 assists, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 15.0 minutes, but the majority of that production came in one game.