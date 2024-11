Nance supplied 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds and one steal across 25 minutes during Sunday's 126-111 victory over the Pelicans.

Despite moving back to the bench, Nance supplied a versatile fantasy line in limited action. However, with Onyeka Okongwu (toe/rest) expected back Monday, Nance isn't guaranteed to see much action against the Celtics.