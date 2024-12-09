Nance amassed 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals over 24 minutes during Sunday's 141-111 loss to the Nuggets.

Prior to Sunday's matchup, the veteran big man hadn't seen the court since Nov. 17, though he stepped into the starting five in place of Jalen Johnson (shoulder) and played valuable minutes. Nance was efficient while delivering a solid performance, though it remains to be seen if he'll stick in the rotation when Johnson returns. In 10 regular-season appearances, Nance has averaged 8.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.9 steals across 16.5 minutes per contest.