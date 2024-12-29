Nance sustained a right hand injury in Saturday's 120-110 victory over the Heat. He finished with 10 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and two steals in 27 minutes.

It's unclear when Nance suffered the injury, but there aren't additional details outside of the fact that he suffered a problem in his right hand. The Hawks' next game will come against the Heat on Saturday, but given that Nance doesn't have a timetable to return, he's expected to miss at least a few games at a bare minimum.