After suffering a right knee injury in Tuesday's win against the Magic, Nance will miss a considerable amount of time with a non-displaced fracture. The veteran forward's injury will be re-evaluated in six weeks, and it could eventually result in him being ruled out for the season. The 31-year-old is averaging 8.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game for the Hawks while shooting a career-high 44.7 percent from beyond the arc.